HUNGARORING -- Valtteri Bottas said Mercedes did not have the pace to match Ferrari's front-row lockout in Hungary, something he thought would be the case after seeing the Italian team's pace in FP3.

Vettel topped the final practice session but qualifying still seemed wide open in Q1 and Q2, with Bottas' teammate Lewis Hamilton topping the latter. The battle for pole did not materialise in the final session as Vettel produce a stunning lap record of 1:16.276, 0.2s ahead of teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

Bottas had to settle for third, 0.3s back, as Mercedes claimed the second row, something he admitted was the maximum the team could have hoped for.

"I definitively think that today, the whole day, Ferrari has been too quick for us," he said. "We saw the lap times they were doing in free practice, so we were expecting a tricky qualifying. It felt like we got most out of the car today, more or less, but they were just quicker today.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

"Yesterday it was looking a bit better for us, today was a little bit surprising but it just shows we definitively have work to do. In tracks like this, that requires the maximum downforce of the car, we seem to be struggling a bit more, for one reason or another. We need to keep working."

Vettel's pole was Ferrari's first since the Monaco Grand Prix. In the four races since, Mercedes has claimed every pole and three victories, but the advantage has swung back to its title rivals on the technical and twisty Hungaroring circuit.

When asked if Mercedes is on the back foot going into the grand prix, Bottas replied: "This weekend yes, we can see we're not performing as we should, as we want so we have to analyse that. We still have work to do with the car, but now we'll be focusing for the race tomorrow because it's going to be a long one and sill everything is possible."