HUNGARORING -- After qualifying fourth for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton says he never had the pace to battle for pole position at the Hungaroring.

Hamilton has been off the pace all weekend and in qualifying struggled to put a clean lap together. He aborted his first attempt in Q3 after losing the rear of his car through Turn 4 and then a more conservative approach on his second lap left him 0.431s off Sebastian Vettel's pole position time.

"When you drive it to a certain limit the car feels fine," Hamilton explained, "but then you see Ferrari's time and you think you can push further. So when you drive 110 per cent the car is more on a knife edge and you are just taking it into places it doesn't want to go.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Hamilton complained about vibrations from three separate sets of tyres during the session, but he said the overall performance of his Mercedes was not good enough regardless of the issue.

"I don't think there was any moment when we had a shot at pole," he added. "We couldn't match the Ferrari's times today.

"The vibrations I had didn't cause any issue to do with the balance, what happens is that it's like a road car tyre, so when you have an imbalanced wheel as soon as you drive out and go down the straight it's almost like having a flatspot before you've even started.

"Unless it's a really bad vibration, which a couple of them were, it doesn't get massively in the way but when you go through the corners it's a false reading you're getting on top of all the other readings you are getting for the balance. But that wasn't the reason that the pace wasn't where it was.

"Ferrari have obviously made an improvement this weekend and deserve to get pole."