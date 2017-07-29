        <
          Toto Wolff: Ferrari resurgence track specific

          Ferrari confident after front row lock-out (1:13)

          Jennie Gow reports from Hungary to reveal how the title challengers reacted to Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen's dominant qualifying performance. (1:13)

          3:49 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
          HUNGARORING -- Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks Ferrari's sudden return to form at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix is down to the nature of the circuit rather than a true swing in performance.

          Ahead of Ferrari's front row lockout at the Hungaroring on Saturday, Mercedes had secured four straight pole positions at a series of high-speed circuits at the last four races. The return to a tight and twisty circuit this weekend saw Ferrari take its first pole since the Monaco Grand Prix in May, but Wolff said that was in line with his team's reading of the season so far.

          "I think it's track-specific," he said. "There are three tracks that are similar high-down force in Monaco, Budapest and Singapore. We are starting to see a pattern that the DNA of our car just seems to be running more stable on the faster circuits. Ferrari is doing very well on the twisty, slower circuits."

          Wolff thinks a good start is Mercedes' best chance of challenging for a victory on Sunday, but admitted the race could turn into a damage limitation exercise.

          "In Budapest there is definitely an opportunity off the start," he added. "If you have a good getaway then a straight line of 600-700 metres, there is an overtaking opportunity. Then around Turn 1 and Turn 2 there are opportunities and then from then on it becomes a little bit difficult.

          "For me it's still motor racing and lots of things can happen during the race. We'll see what result it will be but on pure car performance it is about damage limitation tomorrow."

