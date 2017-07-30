HUNGARORING -- Sebastian Vettel claimed Ferrari's first win since May after holding firm under late pressure to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, a victory aided by teammate Kimi Raikkonen holding off a late charge from Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari looked to have the race under control in the opening stint, but a steering problem on Vettel's car put Raikkonen under pressure as the lead Ferrari backed his teammate into the Mercedes drivers. With Hamilton quicker than Valtteri Bottas but bottled up behind his teammate, the Mercedes pit wall decided to swap its drivers and let Hamilton attack Raikkonen in the final 20 laps.

Although he was annoyed with by his strategy, which saw him pit earlier than he wanted to, Raikkonen held Hamilton off for second position. In the final corner the Mercedes driver honoured his promise to reverse the earlier swap of drivers by slowing down to let Bottas through for third.

Max Verstappen finished fifth after being penalised ten seconds at his pit stop for clashing with Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo at the second corner. The accident saw Verstappen's front wing pierce Ricciardo's left radiator, spraying fluid over the left-hand side of the car and forcing him into a spin. Ricciardo retired on the spot while Verstappen pushed hard to finish 0.4s behind Hamilton in fifth.

Fernando Alonso claimed a popular sixth position for McLaren -- it's strongest finish of 2017 so far -- ahead of Carlos Sainz who he had to pass for position after his pit stop. The two Force Indias finished eighth and ninth ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne, who scored his first point of the season in the second McLaren.

More to follow...