ESPN rounds up the main talking points from the Hungarian Grand Prix, a race which saw Sebastian Vettel claim Ferrari's first win since May and both Mercedes drivers let the other through at different stages of the race.

Shock: We often hear drivers asking their team to move a teammate out of the way, but we rarely see one willing to give a position back. When Mercedes let Lewis Hamilton past Valtteri Bottas to attack Kimi Raikkonen, the three-time world champion's promise he would give the place back if he was unable to pass the Ferrari seemed unlikely when Max Verstappen closed in late on.

Hamilton has his detractors and many assume he is seen as the number one in Mercedes. Letting him by at a time when he had more pace was the right call, and the three-time world champion slowed by nine seconds on the closing lap to allow Bottas past him on the corner, doing it late to prevent Verstappen from stealing a position at the flag. Not only did it prove Mercedes is still not ready to favour Hamilton over Bottas, it showed a respectful attitude from a driver who has won two world championships and over half his career wins with the Silver Arrows.

Shocker: Max Verstappen's clumsy collision with Daniel Ricciardo has to take this. There is an old rule in motorsport about not hitting your teammate that seems to be being ignored by several drivers in 2017. As Ricciardo said afterwards, the move was never on, Verstappen ran deep and slammed into the Australian's car, forcing him into an immediate retirement. Vetrstappen's pace late on suggested Red Bull would have been a threat late on if both cars had been running and he hadn't earned himself a 10-second penalty (he finished 13 seconds off the lead...). A big opportunity wasted for Red Bull.

Overtake of the race: Fernando Alonso around the outside of Carlos Sainz at Turn 2 on lap 38 was a lovely move. Sainz had taken the place back on the inside of the previous corner and the pair went wheel-to-wheel through the next one, with Alonso holding firm despite a momentary twitch to complete a lovely pass. Sadly for the Spaniard, it was only for ninth position.

McLaren watch: Alonso's drive capped McLaren's most successful race of the season so far, with Stoffel Vandoorne scoring his first point of the season in tenth. Alonso still finished 71 seconds down on the race winner but it the boost the team needed going into the summer.