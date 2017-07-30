Valtteri Bottas has thanked teammate Lewis Hamilton for letting him back through on the final lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Bottas had been running third behind the Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen for the whole of the first half of the race. After the first round of stops, Mercedes appeared to find extra pace on the soft tyres, which put the German manufacturers in contention for an unlikely win.

The Finn was unable to match the speed shown by five-time Hungarian GP winner Hamilton and was ordered to let his teammate through to attack the Ferraris, should the Briton prove to be unable to make progress, they would swap places again. Due to the tight and twisty characteristics of the Hungaroring, Hamilton, despite showing strong pace than the Ferraris in the latter stages was unable to pass and slowed down by nearly 10 seconds on the final lap to let his teammate through.

Copyright: Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

Speaking on the podium after the race, Bottas was worried that the increasing gap between the pair would mean a change in positions would be impossible due to traffic and a closing Max Verstappen.

"In the end I was getting a little bit worried as the gap was increasing," Bottas said. "I really struggled with the backmarkers today and I was a little bit unlucky also with those.

"Really thanks to Lewis to keep the promise and let me by in the end because I gave him the shot to try and get past the Ferraris. It's a shame, we had good pace in the end today but with the starting positions, we couldn't finish any better."