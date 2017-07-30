Check out all of the best reaction from social media surrounding the Hungarian Grand Prix. (2:04)

After going wheel-to-wheel in a battle for position at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg went head-to-head in a spiky war of words following the race.

The pair were battling for 11th place towards the end of the race when Hulkenberg attempted a move around the outside of Turn 2. Magnussen forced the Renault driver off the road at the exit of the corner and, despite holding onto position, was later issued a five-second penalty for the incident.

After the race, Hulkenberg confronted Magnussen about the incident in the TV media pen, leading to the following exchange.

Hulkenberg: "Once again, the most unsporting driver of the grid."

Magnussen: "Suck my balls, man."

Hulkenberg: "You did a really good job."

Sutton Images

Hulkenberg was also involved in an opening lap clash with Magnussen's Haas teammate Romain Grosjean, who labelled the Renault driver "stupid" over team radio when they clashed wheels.

Magnussen, who started the race directly behind the duo, had a front row view of the action and later told his team over the radio: "If you can do what Hulkenberg did to Romain, then it's going to be a dirty race."

Speaking to NBC after the spat, Hulkenberg said: "I congratulated him for being the most unsporting driver of the whole grid once again. When it comes to racing, he's just nasty. Hard defending is fine but when he does this, it's just ruthless and sending people into the wall.

"What he did there, opening up the steering, making me run wide, it's just being an a---h--- basically. We had really nice words, he said [suck my balls], that was his return, so it's quite interesting with him."

Magnussen was classified 13th after his time penalty was taken into account, while Hulkenberg was forced into retirement on the penultimate lap.