How a cracked fibre cable hampered Mercedes' Hungarian GP chances

HUNGARORING -- Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the team was unable to properly capitalise on Ferrari's troubles at the Hungarian Grand Prix due to a loss of data on the pit wall.

Drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas spent part of the race unable to communicate with their engineers when the team encountered technical difficulties during the race. With eventual race winner Sebastian Vettel encountering steering problems and Lewis Hamilton closing in on the Ferraris in the second stint it looked like Mercedes was ready to snatch a win, but the lack of data left both cars in a compromised position.

Wolff is sure a win was possible without the issues.

"It was a local hardware issue," he explained after the race. "We found a crack in our fibre optic cable that made us flatline.

"Our whole comms and data systems broke down. We didn't have any communications on the fantasy island, that's the middle thing we have, and on the pit wall. No radio comms, no data, no TV feed. We somehow managed to get it back occasionally, and that obviously penalised us. There was communication at times that you heard and there wasn't any communication. A difficult one."

Robert SzaniszlÃ/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The issue meant Mercedes had to rely on its sophisticated set-up at its UK bases who helped keep the pit wall informed of what was going on.

"It was an incredible team play. We had lots of people in Brackley and in Brixworth who were our redundancy systems, feeding us massive amounts of information over to us on the radio. At times there were six or seven different people speaking to James [Vowles, strategist] and we were trying to make the right decisions. That was a really great team effort."

At one point after it fixed itself, Hamilton said "this radio situation sucks", complaining he had been happy with his tyres before making his one scheduled pit stop. Wolff also believes it hurt Mercedes' chances of properly executing its decision to ask Bottas to move over and let Hamilton through to attack the Ferraris, one which was reversed on the final corner.

"We could have had it probably a couple of laps earlier, because he told us that he could have gone much quicker. He even said that his tyres were still in good shape, we could have tried to leave him out. That could have had a potentially massive outcome on the race because we were so close to the Ferraris at the end. But if and whens don't win you races."