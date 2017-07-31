Check out all of the best reaction from social media surrounding the Hungarian Grand Prix. (2:04)

Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene has praised Kimi Raikkonen for his part in the team's Hungarian Grand Prix victory, as the Scuderia secured its second one-two finish of 2017.

Raikkonen acted as rear gunner for teammate Sebastian Vettel, who went on to claim his sixth win for Ferrari in his 50th start for the team, despite struggling with a steering issue throughout the race. Raikkonen felt he had a good chance of emerging ahead of Vettel if he had stayed out for another lap before his pit stop, while he was much quicker than his teammate in the second stint.

The Finn claimed he had been "put under massive pressure for no reason" as the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas closed in behind in the latter stages of the race, but Raikkonen pulled clear to follow Vettel across the line in second during a tense finale. Arrivabene believes Raikkonen demonstrated he is a team player in Hungary.

"Seb drove a magnificent race, managing to keep the lead despite the problem with the steering wheel," Arrivabene said. "He was helped by a great performance from Kimi who demonstrated, not only that he is a champion, but also that he is a true team player.

Photo by Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

"A great race and a result obtained in far from easy circumstances. Once again it demonstrated the strength of character at Ferrari. Congratulations to the guys here and back in Maranello, working together in what is the mark of a great team.

"Next week, here in Hungary, prior to the FIA mandatory shutdown, we continue our development work, in preparation for the grands prix in Spa and Monza."

The victory marked Ferrari's first win since May's Monaco Grand Prix five races ago, and helped the Italian outfit cut Mercedes' lead in the constructors' world championship to 39 points heading into Formula One's summer break. Ferrari CEO Sergio Marchionne says the win was a long time coming.

"[It was] a much needed win and in a sense overdue," he said. "I think the great thing about this one is that we earned it. This was a tough, tough race. We almost lost it, but we got it back so I'm pleased."