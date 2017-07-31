HUNGARORING -- Toto Wolff says reversing Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' positions on the final lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix was Mercedes' most difficult decision in the last five years because of the impact it could have on the drivers' championship.

Earlier in the race, the world champions had asked Bottas to move over from third position to allow the faster Hamilton through so the No.44 car could attack the struggling Ferraris ahead. It was done so with the understanding the positions would be swapped back if he was unsuccessful, though the charging Red Bull of Max Verstappen complicated the issue in the closing laps.

In the end, Hamilton obeyed the instruction -- saying afterwards his head had ruled his heart -- and posted a final lap nine seconds off the pace, allowing Bottas to catch and pass him at the final corner, finishing just 0.4s ahead of Verstappen in the process. It means Hamilton lost three additional points to championship leader Sebastian Vettel, who appears to have the full backing of Ferrari in his bid to win a fifth world title.

With Vettel going into the summer break with a 14-point lead over Hamilton, who himself is 19 in front of Bottas, Mercedes boss Wolff says there's every chance the decision could be crucial in swinging the drivers' championship in Ferrari's direction.

"Saying I wouldn't regret the decision would be very naive," he said. "The truth is that if we miss out on the championship by those two or three points, everybody would say it is because of Budapest. And I would be the first to shoot myself in the knee.

"Nevertheless, I think long term, standing by what you say and standing by your values, is going to make us win more championships. It was a tough call to make and a very difficult one. Believe me, it is probably the most difficult call we had to make in the last five years, because we were not sure how close Max would come at the end.

"So I am not in a happy place at the moment. But what can I say? If you are not fast enough at least you are sportsmanlike."

While Ferrari has traditionally favoured a lead driver ahead of a teammate playing a supporting role, Mercedes has tried to let its drivers race where possible. Though there have been exceptions, such as the Bahrain Grand Prix where Hamilton was allowed past a struggling Bottas to attack Vettel, the team is still yet to throw its weight behind one driver.

Wolff, who was visibly frustrated in his post-race media session, says protecting the overall brand image of Mercedes outweighs winning a championship the wrong way.

"We don't drive in circles because we enjoy it so much. We drive in circles because we hope that it promotes our brand and makes us sell cars, and it's a very long term project. If you come here and you think this is what counts only, you are wrong.

"We have seen the backlash of decisions that were ruthless and cold blooded, and the effect it had on a brand. Now you could say screw it, it still on them the championships, who cares, we are down in the history books, but I don't think this is the right thing.

"If I come back to what I think or what the purpose of us being here is, it is doing the right things and winning in the right way. Sometimes doing it the right way and standing by your values is very tough. And it was today. I feel terrible."