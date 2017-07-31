Check out all of the best reaction from social media surrounding the Hungarian Grand Prix. (2:04)

Just hours after a remarkable war of words at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Renault's Nico Hulkenberg and Haas boss Guenther Steiner posted an image to social media seemingly poking fun at their mini feud.

Hulkenberg was labelled a childish bully by Steiner in the hours after the Budapest race, having visited the stewards to ask Kevin Magnussen get a more severe punishment than a five-second penalty for running him off the track late on. The incident prompted an astonishing altercation between the two drivers in the TV pen, with Magnussen's foul-mouthed comeback to a sarcastic Hulkenberg compliment going viral on social media.

Steiner immediately jumped to the defence of his driver, saying Hulkenberg had been lucky to get away without punishment for driving into the other Haas of Romain Grosjean at the first corner, an incident which compromised the Frenchman's race. Steiner told the media he would seek out Hulkenberg at the Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break but it appears the two men crossed paths at the airport.

On Monday Hulkenberg posted to his Instagram Story with a caption referencing Magnussen's now-famous retort above a picture of himself smiling with Steiner, suggesting the pair have cleared the air about the comments made after the race.