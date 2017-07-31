        <
          Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen clear the air after Hungary clash

          Did Verstappen deserve his Hungary punishment? (1:05)

          Gary Anderson argues that Max Verstappen was treated harshly for his involvement in retiring teammate Daniel Ricciardo from the Hungarian Grand Prix. (1:05)

          9:27 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Assistant Editor
          HUNGARORING -- Daniel Ricciardo says he and Red Bull Max Verstappen have privately discussed their first-lap collision at the Hungarian Grand Prix and agreed to put the incident behind them.

          Verstappen's clumsy lunge down the inside of Ricciardo at Turn 2 terminally damaged the Australian's car, forcing him into an immediate retirement. It squandered a good opportunity for Red Bull on a circuit many expected them to excel at and with eventual winner Sebastian Vettel spending most of the race nursing an injured car to the finish.

          After the race Verstappen apologised to Ricciardo, who had labelled his young teammate's move "amateur". Verstappen was given a ten-second penalty for the incident, which he served during his first pit stop, and finished just 13 seconds behind the race winner, suggesting the team could have been a factor late on with fresh tyres and no penalties.

          Ricciardo had told the media he would talk to Verstappen in private and the pair have done so before the summer break, confirmed by the Australian in an Instagram post also expressing his disappointment at not being able to complete more than two corners of the race.

          The result meant Red Bull dropped to 134 points behind second-place Ferrari in the constructors' championship. Ricciardo is still fourth in the championship, just one point ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, but 85 points behind Vettel. Verstappen, who suffered a spate of race retirements in the first half of the season, is sixth in the championship on 67 points.

