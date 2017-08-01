Horner: Ricciardo/Verstappen clash was inevitable

HUNGARORING, Hungary -- Red Bull boss Christian Horner says Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were always going to have an on-track collision at some point during their time as teammates and is impressed with the way both drivers dealt with the fallout.

Verstappen took Ricciardo out of the Hungarian Grand Prix on on the opening lap of Sunday's race when he misjudged his braking at Turn 2 and collided with his teammate. Ricciardo was initially furious about the incident, but later on Sunday evening posted a message on social media saying he and Verstappen had cleared the air.

The Red Bull drivers have been teammates since Verstappen was promoted from Toro Rosso at last year's Spanish Grand Prix and Horner said it was always a matter of time before they made contact fighting over the same piece of tarmac.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

"We discussed it on Sunday morning, as we do every grand prix: 'You are starting next to each other. Please give each other room into Turn 1 and Turn 2. Dietrich is here this afternoon. Let's not swap any carbon with each other.' And 'yup, yup, yup', both drivers nodded in agreement, and then of course as soon as the red light goes out, that goes completely out the window.

"But it is the first time it has happened in 18 months, and considering how often they have been close, and fighting so close with each other, it was inevitable that it was going to happen at some stage. The most important thing is how the individuals have dealt with it subsequent to it.

"Max has been mature enough to put his hand up and say yes I made a mistake. I apologise to Daniel and the team. Daniel has had time to reflect on it and said yes I accept the apology."

Horner said it was important the two drivers talked about the issue immediately after the race rather than go into the break with ill feelings towards one another.

"Massively, you have to be able to look the other person in the eye. A text message or phone call is not the same."

Verstappen received a ten-second penalty for causing the collision, which Horner believes was harsh compared to the incident that saw Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen taken out at the first corner of the Spanish Grand Prix.

"They were perhaps a little zealous when you look at [Valtteri] Bottas' move in Barcelona. We have talked about racing incidents happening, I see that as a racing incident. Max made a mistake. He stuck his hand up, he has apologized to his teammate. Daniel has accepted that apology. It happens.

"We have been lucky to have gone well over 12 months with them starting next to each other so often, without them having touched previously. So obviously there was no intention in it. It was just very frustrating."