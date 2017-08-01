HUNGARORING, Hungary -- Stoffel Vandoorne set the fastest time on the opening morning of this week's in-season test at the Hungaroring.

The McLaren-Honda regular clocked a 1:18.370 to finish the morning session 0.093s ahead of Ferrari reserve driver Charles Leclerc. Vandoorne's fastest time followed McLaren's best result of the year at the same circuit last weekend, but an on-track stoppage just before lunch served as a reminder of the challenge still facing the team this year.

Valtteri Bottas, who was conducting a tyre test with Pirelli in a second Mercedes W08, was third fastest, a full second off the pace of Vandoorne. Bottas' tyre test is only scheduled to last one day before Pirelli heads to Barcelona for a two day test with Ferrari starting on Thursday. The tyre supplier's main objective is to validate its plans for the final construction of its 2018 tyres, which has to be signed off by September 1. Work on compound choices will continue ahead of the final validation test in Abu Dhabi later this year.

Lance Stroll was fourth fastest in the Williams with a time 1.496s off the pace. Felipe Massa was originally scheduled to test on Tuesday, but after pulling out of last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix due to dizziness in the car, Stroll stepped up to complete 65 laps before 13:00.

Aside from a McLaren being at the top, Tuesday's timesheets also had an unfamiliar look as seven non-F1 drivers getting a chance to test. F1's in-season tests are primarily designed to allow teams a chance to develop their cars but they are also an opportunity to blood new talent, and by regulation all teams have to dedicate two of the four test days to drivers who have competed in less than three grands prix.

Nikita Mazepin was one of those young drivers and took to the wheel of the Force India on Tuesday morning to set the fifth fastest time. It was the 18-year-old Russian's second test with the team after he completed two days at Silverstone during last year's post-British Grand Prix in-season test.

Mercedes junior driver George Russell made his F1 debut with the world champions on Tuesday morning, completing 54 laps in the W08 Hybrid. The GP3 championship leader set a 1:20.193 to finish the morning session 1.823s off Vandoorne's pace.

F2 driver Nicholas Latifi was seventh fastest in the Renault on his F1 debut, although most cameras outside the Renault garage were trained on Robert Kubica, who made an appearance on the pit wall ahead of his return to an F1 cockpit on Wednesday.

American GP3 driver Santino Ferrucci was eighth fastest after 55 laps at the wheel of the Haas. The 19-year-old from Woodbury Connecticut last tested for Haas at Silverstone last year and made his F2 debut at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend, scoring two points in his first race in the F1 feeder series.

Problems at Red Bull limited Max Verstappen to just 11 laps on Tuesday morning and he finished the session ninth fastest with a best time of 1:22.054. F2 driver Sean Geleal got his second opportunity to test the Toro Rosso this year, but an on-track stoppage midway through the session limited him to 22 laps by lunchtime. He finished 10th fastest ahead of Swedish F2 driver Gustav Malja, who also made his F1 debut with backmarkers Sauber.

Times at 13:00:

1. Stoffel Vandoorne - McLaren - 1:18.370 - 35 laps

2. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - 1:18.463 - 49 laps

3. Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes - 1:19.423 - 71 laps (Tyres test)

4. Lance Stroll - Williams - 1:19.866 - 65 laps

5. Nikita Mazepin - Force India - 1:19.910 - 52 laps

6. George Russell - Mercedes - 1:20.193 - 54 laps

7. Nicholas Lafiti - Renault - 1:20.302 - 40 laps

8. Santino Ferrucci - Haas - 1:21.654 - 54 laps

9. Max Verstappen - Red Bull - 1:22.054 - 11 laps

10. Sean Gelael - Toro Rosso - 1:22.693 - 22 laps

11. Gustav Malja - Sauber - 1:22.969 - 11 laps