Hulkenberg calls Magnussen a 'wannabe Verstappen'

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough discuss how the summer break works in Formula 1 and just why it is so important. (2:55)

HUNGARORING, Hungary -- Nico Hulkenberg has continued his feud with Kevin Magnussen, labelling the Haas driver a "wannabe Max Verstappen" after their astonishing war of words after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

After clashing on track late in the race, Hulkenberg confronted Magnussen in the TV pen and sarcastically congratulated him on being "the most unsportive" driver on the grid. Magnussen's now-famous response -- "suck my balls, mate" -- went viral on social media after the race.

David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

Though Hulkenberg reconciled with Haas boss Guenther Steiner -- who had labelled him a childish bully -- at Budapest airport on Sunday evening, it appears he's not ready to drop the issue with Magnussen.

"I wish there were as many people talking about the race," Hulkenberg wrote in his exclusive column for German station Sport1. "At the moment we have different challenges in Formula One than the balls of a wannabe Verstappen.

"I'm not the kind of guy to curry favour with the public after the race, and I don't need to insult someone. If I have a problem with somebody, I go ahead and say what's on my mind. But the fans are happy about seeing a sport in which competition is being lived and somebody is speaking his mind. This is the fun thing about F1, especially with hot-headed sensitive people."

Hulkenberg added that he was able to take Magnussen's retort in good humour.

"With Kevin it's like having a little brother. You know he is not able to defend himself in any other way. Therefore, it's easy to take his remarks with a smile on your face."