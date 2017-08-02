Gary Anderson looks back on an excellent end to the opening half of the season for Ferrari, and wonders if they can hold their advantage. (1:18)

HUNGARORING, Hungary -- Though admitting he was "not 100 percent happy" with his first outing in an up-do-date F1 car in over six years, Robert Kubica played down question-marks over his fitness and said he would easily repeat his 142-lap stint again tomorrow.

Kubica's test of the Renault RS17 was the French manufacturer's chance to assess his pace and fitness in an up-to-date car, following two outings in modified old cars earlier this year. Questions remain over Kubica's ability to contest modern Formula One races due to the limitations of the right arm he nearly lost in a horrific rally crash on the eve of the 2011 season.

The Polish driver's impressive mileage -- the second-highest lap count of the final day of 2017's in-season tests -- stood out in his session of the car at the twisty and demanding Hungaroring circuit and he said there is no doubt in his mind he could replicate the distance again if he had to.

"Hungary we know it's a difficult track, it's one of the most physical tracks," he told the media after his session. "Coming here, [Renault driver] Nico Hulkenberg said the same, that if I will be able to drive here, probably I'll be able to drive everywhere.

"It has been hard work but I think most of the drivers had hard time today behind the wheel. You can predict it wasn't easy, which I'm not hiding, but it was good. In the end, we have done over 140 laps. I could drive I think tomorrow easily so fitness level is good, which is a good sign.

"There are sides which need to be improved or need to get better but it's always like this. If someone would tell me three months ago that I would be here and cover 140 laps, I would have signed straight away but once you are here, you want to do better and more. But I have to say we have to be happy and I'm happy."

Kubica, who's headline time left him fourth in the standings at the chequered flag, said the day improved after he had got the feel of the car in the session before lunch.

Asked whether he felt happy with his return appearance, he said: "Yes, but not 100 percent happy. There was a turning point of today actually, first time I jumped out of the car was lunch break, I got in the car before 9 o'c lock and I drove until 1 o'lock and dint have time to think about what's going on, to reshuffle everything, to give priority to things, I was just collecting information and picking up feelings but I didn't have the time to sort them out.

"Once I jumped out of the car I have big break and I jump back at 2 o clock and I felt like a different driver, car felt much more familiar, it's a good sign as it means that, you know, a lot of people think you improve only by driving but you can improve also by thinking, and thinking where you can improve and this is what happened and for sure if I was driving tomorrow I'd have some idea where I can improve, and for sure I can feel more familiar with the car and everything will come easier and more natural which is the target."