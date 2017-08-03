ESPN's Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough discuss how the summer break works in Formula 1 and just why it is so important. (2:55)

Red Bull and McLaren have opted for an aggressive tyre strategy for the Belgian Grand Prix by favouring Pirellis softest available compound, the ultra-soft tyre.

Pirelli has received criticism for being too conservative with its tyre choices at times this season but will bring its three softest compounds to Spa-Francorchamps at the end of the month -- despite the circuit's high cornering demands -- in a bid to increase exciting racing.

Red Bull and McLaren have chosen to take the highest number of ultra-softs, picking nine sets for each of their drivers at a power-hungry circuit both teams expect to struggle at. In a more conservative approach, Mercedes has elected to take six sets of ultra-softs for its drivers, while title rivals Ferrari have opted for seven sets.

Renault and Toro Rosso have also gone aggressive, with both outfit's bringing eight sets of ultra-softs. Williams and Red Bull, along with McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne, will only have one set of the soft tyres for the weekend.