Red Bull and McLaren have opted for an aggressive tyre strategy for the Belgian Grand Prix by favouring Pirellis softest available compound, the ultra-soft tyre.
Pirelli has received criticism for being too conservative with its tyre choices at times this season but will bring its three softest compounds to Spa-Francorchamps at the end of the month -- despite the circuit's high cornering demands -- in a bid to increase exciting racing.
Red Bull and McLaren have chosen to take the highest number of ultra-softs, picking nine sets for each of their drivers at a power-hungry circuit both teams expect to struggle at. In a more conservative approach, Mercedes has elected to take six sets of ultra-softs for its drivers, while title rivals Ferrari have opted for seven sets.
Renault and Toro Rosso have also gone aggressive, with both outfit's bringing eight sets of ultra-softs. Williams and Red Bull, along with McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne, will only have one set of the soft tyres for the weekend.
Assuming both cars make it past the first lap this time, Red Bull could make Spa pretty interesting with this... pic.twitter.com/6aLgPi56lV
