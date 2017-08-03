After getting their first taste of Formula One's new era of wider and more aggressive cars, some of the young drivers who took part in the post-Hungarian Grand Prix in-season test report back on their experiences.

Charles Leclerc, Formula 2 championship leader -- Ferrari SFH-70 -- tested a 2016 last year: "The day was incredible. Driving for Ferrari has been a dream since I was a child for me, so it just feels incredible to be driving for them and obviously topping the day - even though it doesn't mean anything - is even more special. Last year I was going from GP3 to Formula One so the step felt absolutely huge. Now I'm doing Formula 2 to Formula One and the step feels a lot smaller obviously because the cars in Formula 2 are already very, very fast, but with this aero and these wide tires it's absolutely incredible."

George Russell, GP3 championship leader -- Mercedes W08 -- F1 debut: "Totally different. Luckily for me I've done a lot of simulator work with Mercedes, so I knew what to expect. The biggest difference is a power steering in a Formula One car and straight away I could feel that when I was out on track, and also the braking potential. I was expecting the speed on the straights and the downforce in the corners, but I don't think anybody quite understands the braking power of these machines. Obviously in GP3 we enter into Turn 1 at 260-270km/h and braking at the 100m board and today we were going in at almost 300km/h and braking 25 metres later. Getting that in your head is a bit tough, it doesn't really make sense to anybody but the car can do it."

Lando Norris, 2nd in European Formula 3 championship -- McLaren MCL32 -- F1 debut: "Today has been a very exciting day for me, and something I've looked forward to for quite some time. It's been a really good day -- and a very productive one for all of us. I managed to get through all the tests that the team asked me to complete, and everything went well. Getting used to the car was a bit of a challenge at first, but by the end of the day I felt very comfortable. I got a lot of laps under my belt and I really enjoyed the experience. Finally, I want to say a big thanks to the team for giving me this opportunity. Hopefully it will be the first of many!"

Lucas Auer, 3rd in DTM championship -- Force India VJM10 -- F1 debut: "It was amazing, when you release the pit limiter and you see how late you can brake, how much corner speed you can take, it's amazing. This afternoon was important for me because I'm coming from endurance cars to get laps and then tomorrow morning, think overnight about it, and adapt."

Luca Ghiotto, 5th in Formula 2 championship -- Williams FW40 -- F1 debut: "What can I say other than first of all, I have to say a big thank you to Williams and everyone that made this possible because I have been working on this since I started racing. It was unbelievable and now that the day is over, I can say it has been more unbelievable than I thought it could have been. I am really happy about today, especially because I can see the team is happy about the work we've done, all the things we've tested have worked out well and we were good, we could feel all the changes we made. The car is unbelievable to drive and of course it took me a lot to adapt to such a great car. I did many laps which I'm surprised about."

Santino Ferrucci, 18th in Formula 2 championship (after one round) -- Haas VF17 -- tested a 2016 last year: "There's no more brake zones, that's for sure! The thing is traction is impeccable and you could really get on the gas at the apex, even on these long turns and the car just sits, plants and goes. Even though the straight here is not very long, you are at top speed for a very long time and going into Turn 1 you are braking past the 100, so it comes quick at 320-something km/h! That's the big difference to me, the braking, the high speed feels roughly the same, but here there are a lot less high-speed turns [than Silverstone last year]."

Gustav Malja, 11th in Formula 2 championship -- Sauber C36 -- F1 debut: "It was amazing. It was really cool, something that I've been looking forward to a lot and something I have working towards for a long time and now it's achieved. The car is really, really, really quick, it's really good in all corners and it's just better than what I'm used to. In terms of driving you can attack more, which was quite nice because that's how I like to drive. The grip is so much better [than F2], you just turn in and the rear is just sticking, then speed out of the corners also. Going out of the box for the first time was pretty surreal."