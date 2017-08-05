Red Bull junior Pierre Gasly says he is still hopeful of landing a 2018 Formula One drive with Toro Rosso.

In theory, Gasly should be next in line for a Toro Rosso drive if a seat were to become available, as the most senior driver on the esteemed Red Bull junior programme. Though he could be set for a second year on the side-lines if the team opts to retain current drivers Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat.

Sainz's future came under scrutiny over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, with the Spaniard suggesting he would not be staying at the Faenza-based squad for a fourth season. Red Bull quickly responded, confirming it had taken up the option in his contract to keep him at Toro Rosso for a further year. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner later admitted the team would consider offers to free Sainz from his contract.

Kvyat's place at the team looks more uncertain following a string of disappointing results littered with accidents, including an intra-team collision on the opening lap at Silverstone. Despite the Russian's form, it is understood he is closing in on a contract extension. 2016 GP2 champion Gasly hopes his future will be resolved by the end of August.

"My plan is of course to be with Toro Rosso on the grid, that's the target, to be on the grid in 2018," Gasly said. "So many things are going on at the moment, hopefully it can turn out well for me, of course we need to wait at the moment but definitely the plan is to be on the grid next year.

"I don't have any manager so I speak straight with him [Helmet Marko] and you know he's really straight forward guy, so you know when something happens he basically just calls you and says OK that's done. At the moment we are having a good relationship. It's a bit too early [for a decision] as we are only at the beginning of August but definitely I think this month we will hopefully have more news."

The Frenchman, who currently sits eighth in the Super Formula Championship with a best result of fifth, got his second run in Red Bull's 2017 car at last week's post-Hungarian Grand Prix test. Gasly admitted not receiving an instant promotion to F1 following his GP2 triumph last year has been tough to take.

"It's difficult but after winning GP2 last year of course your target is to be in Formula One," he explained. "Lewis has won GP2, Nico has won GP2, Stoffel as well -- most of the drivers have been there, ie in football when you win the second league then after you aim for the first one and that's the same for me.

"That's my only motivation. At the moment I do a year as reserve driver for Red Bull, which is also useful for me. I'm really focusing on my physical condition to be as ready as possible and hopefully when I will have my opportunity I will be at my best and be able to perform. At the moment we need to wait and see what's going to happen."