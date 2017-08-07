Craig Scarborough joins Jennie Gow to tackle your questions on penalties, favoured drivers and the future of Honda. (1:54)

Force India's Sergio Perez wants to have his 2018 plans finalised by the time Formula One's summer break comes to an end.

Perez is in his fourth season with Force India, a campaign which has seen the Silverstone-based team hold fourth in the championship -- best of the rest behind the big three -- for most of the year. The Mexican driver has started talks with his team about staying for another season alongside Esteban Ocon.

Perez hopes those talks can lead to a swift agreement in time for the Belgian Grand Prix at the end of August.

"In terms of my future, I just hope that once I come back to the next race, after the summer break, I can have a new contract," Perez said. "That would be good you know, but you never know what will happen."

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Mexican driver has helped Force India solidify the fourth position it claimed last season, with the team finishing a car in the points at all but one race. Perez says he can see a big difference to the team he joined in 2014.

"I think the team has been moving forwards every year. Although last year we achieved the same position which we have now which is fourth, I think we have consolidated that fourth place.

"I think the team is moving forwards; there is a lot more interest in terms of sponsorship into the team, more investment but it's not easy to make the next step with the big boys, with the big teams, it's not easy."