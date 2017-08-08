Craig Scarborough explains the key differences between Mercedes and Ferrari and which team's strengths suit the remaining races. (3:00)

Romain Grosjean says his immediate focus is on improving Haas' position in Formula One, rather than dwelling on his next move after 2018.

Team owner Gene Haas recently said he expects to take an unchanged line-up into 2018, meaning Grosjean will partner Kevin Magnussen again next year. The Frenchman had been tipped as a possible candidate to replace Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari if the team decided to part ways with the Finn.

Though there has been no official confirmation of a contract extension by the Haas team, Grosjean is happy to remain part of the American team's project for another season.

"It was not such a big surprise for me," Grosjean told the F1 website about Haas' announcement. "I've known this since September 2015! So I would call it a normal continuation. And things are great."

Grosjean is mindful of other opportunities on the F1 grid but does not want to force a move elsewhere.

"The team is doing well and I want to help it grow bigger. Of course, if one day there is the chance to be world champion, then great -- when the stars align and you get the chance to drive the car that you want to drive...

When asked what colour car he could forsee driving after Haas, he said: "Different than this. Life can be full of surprises. Take Valtteri [Bottas] and how his fate changed from the 1st to the 7th of December last year.

"Things like that do happen. Right now I am part of a great project. I am very proud of what we have done together -- and we want to become better, of course."