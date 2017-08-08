Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz admits he did not enjoy feeling "against" Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Helmut Marko over the recent scrutiny regarding his Formula One future.

There was confusion surrounding the Spaniard's future during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, when he suggested he would not be staying at Toro Rosso for a fourth successive season. That prompted an angry response from the Red Bull camp, with Marko warning Sainz not to "bite the hand that feeds you".

Horner also chipped in, claiming Sainz's comments were "disingenuous", while confirming Red Bull had taken up the option in his contract to keep him at the Faenza-based outfit. Sainz later moved to clear the air with Red Bull's hierarchy.

"I have my opinion and I said it in that very moment," Sainz told the official F1 website heading into the summer break. "Maybe I could have used a different wording. It is not something that I enjoyed, seeing Helmut and Christian going against me, but it sometimes happens in a Formula One career.

"From my side there is nothing else than sheer ambition, and sometimes in the heat of ambition you say things. But that is me. I have targets and objectives. It should be over -- so turn the page."

Following the incident, Horner admitted Red Bull would consider offers to break Sainz's contract, though Sainz insists he is solely focused on trying to gain a promotion to the senior team.

"It is my one and only target to be a Red Bull driver in the future," he said. "That is what I want, and that is what I have said a hundred times before. And if one answer said in the heat of the moment is spinning out of control -- that is just modern times."