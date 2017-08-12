        <
          Romain Grosjean reveals Nicky Hayden tribute helmet for US GP

          • Lewis Larkam

          Haas driver Romain Grosjean has unveiled a Nicky Hayden tribute helmet which he will wear during October's United States Grand Prix.

          The 2006 MotoGP champion died in May from injuries sustained after he was hit by a car while cycling in Italy. The American rider claimed three race victories -- two of which came in his title-winning campaign -- during his MotoGP career which spanned 14 years.

          Following two race outings in the World Superbike Championship in 2002, Hayden returned to the championship on a full-time basis in 2016, with the aim of becoming the first rider to win titles in both categories.

          In tribute to Hayden, Grosjean will run a custom helmet design for the grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas, featuring Hayden's '69' bike number as well as his nickname, 'Kentucky Kid'.

          The Frenchman's one-off design will mark his single permitted helmet change for 2017, with drivers allowed to use a special livery at one event of their choosing during the season.

