While fans try to avoid boredom without their Formula One fix for a whole month, ESPN charts how some of the 2017 F1 grid are spending their free time away from the circuit during their four-week summer break.
Lewis Hamilton
He may not be driving at 200mph for four weeks, but Lewis Hamilton has been wasting no time in his search for an adrenaline rush.
Nothing is impossible with my #HondaCRF450RX! 🙌🏾⛰ @HondaUKBikes #CRF450RX #offroad #mx #motocross #ambassador pic.twitter.com/RzjDzhocKt
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 7, 2017
Taking the BEAST for a ride! This Maverick X3 is awesome 🔥 @CanAm #maverickx3 #canam #megazone #ambassador pic.twitter.com/gTrezhfLAc
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 3, 2017
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas has been taking a more relaxed approach back at home in his native Finland.
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) August 8, 2017
Felipe Massa
Felipe Massa has been recovering from the virus which ruled him out of the Hungarian Grand Prix by getting back behind the wheel.... of a kart.
Fernando Alonso
The double world champion has been mixing training with some down time.
Stoffel Vandoorne
Having scored his first point of the season in Hungary, Stoffel Vandoorne took a well-earned break in Montenegro ahead of his upcoming home race in Belgium.
Zak Brown
McLaren might not have tasted the winners' champagne in F1 since 2012, but CEO Zak Brown -- usually found in the Woking-based outfit's garage on race weekends -- has been dominant behind the wheel of a Porsche 962 in the Monterey Historics.
It was another lights to flag victory for @ZBrownCEO in Monterey aboard the Porsche 962 #BeUnited pic.twitter.com/rxac4MDqZB
— United Autosports (@UnitedAutosport) August 13, 2017
Romain Grosjean
Haas driver Romain Grosjean has been hitting the road in style...
Travel with style 🤘#r8g #motorbike pic.twitter.com/KiRVuc4uby
— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) August 4, 2017
Before taking a different perspective on holiday in Corsica...
Kevin Magnussen
Following his fallout with Nico Hulkenberg in Hungary, Kevin Magnussen has been searching for new friends...
Jolyon Palmer
Renault's Jolyon Palmer has been getting ready for the second half of the season by tackling new challenges -- as he reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.
Sergio Perez
The Force India driver got engaged to girlfriend Carola Martinez.
And what about the world champion?
Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg jetted into London to catch the action on the final day of the World Athletics Championships.
Awesome atmosphere with the crowd cheering for the British! 🏃🏻♀️🥇 pic.twitter.com/ySjtzbyJZQ
— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) August 13, 2017