ESPN's Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough discuss how the summer break works in Formula 1 and just why it is so important. (2:55)

While fans try to avoid boredom without their Formula One fix for a whole month, ESPN charts how some of the 2017 F1 grid are spending their free time away from the circuit during their four-week summer break.

Lewis Hamilton

He may not be driving at 200mph for four weeks, but Lewis Hamilton has been wasting no time in his search for an adrenaline rush.

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas has been taking a more relaxed approach back at home in his native Finland.

Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa has been recovering from the virus which ruled him out of the Hungarian Grand Prix by getting back behind the wheel.... of a kart.

Valeu Sabiá !! Obrigado galera !! 🤙🏼🤙🏼 #Interlagos @birel_art A post shared by Felipe Massa (@massafelipe19) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

Fernando Alonso

The double world champion has been mixing training with some down time.

Vacaciones 🤗🚴👍 #mmr #sport #life A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Aug 3, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

#summertime @kimoa ✌️ A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Stoffel Vandoorne

Having scored his first point of the season in Hungary, Stoffel Vandoorne took a well-earned break in Montenegro ahead of his upcoming home race in Belgium.

End of a great couple of days relaxing with my friends in #Montenegro #Kotor! 📸⬅️☀️🏝 #Summer2k17 A post shared by Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Zak Brown

McLaren might not have tasted the winners' champagne in F1 since 2012, but CEO Zak Brown -- usually found in the Woking-based outfit's garage on race weekends -- has been dominant behind the wheel of a Porsche 962 in the Monterey Historics.

It was another lights to flag victory for @ZBrownCEO in Monterey aboard the Porsche 962 #BeUnited pic.twitter.com/rxac4MDqZB — United Autosports (@UnitedAutosport) August 13, 2017

Romain Grosjean

Haas driver Romain Grosjean has been hitting the road in style...

Before taking a different perspective on holiday in Corsica...

🙃🙃🙃 A post shared by Romain Grosjean (@grosjeanromain) on Aug 9, 2017 at 2:48am PDT

Kevin Magnussen

Following his fallout with Nico Hulkenberg in Hungary, Kevin Magnussen has been searching for new friends...

Just made a new friend. 😀🐖 A post shared by Kevin Magnussen (@kevinmagnussen) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:19am PDT

Jolyon Palmer

Renault's Jolyon Palmer has been getting ready for the second half of the season by tackling new challenges -- as he reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

Kilimanjaro summit at 19,000 feet (5,900m) ✅. Unbelievably tough but an incredible experience! #Kilimanjaro A post shared by Jolyon Palmer (@jolyon_palmer) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:41am PDT

Sergio Perez

The Force India driver got engaged to girlfriend Carola Martinez.

SIEMPRE JUNTOS!! Nos casamos!!!!! 💕💕💕💕💍💍💍💍 más feliz imposible!!! Te amoooo A post shared by Carola Martinez (@carolamtz1) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

And what about the world champion?

Reigning world champion Nico Rosberg jetted into London to catch the action on the final day of the World Athletics Championships.