Daniil Kvyat insists Toro Rosso does not need to make any changes to its approach in order to improve its form in the second half of the 2017 Formula One season.

The Faenza-based outfit occupies sixth in the constructors' standings, having scored 39 points in the first 11 races of the year. Toro Rosso is currently on course to beat its tally from 2016 and improve on its championship position, despite only registering two top ten finishes in the last five races.

Kvyat believes Toro Rosso's biggest weakness so far this season has been in finding the strongest set-up on both its cars. Kvyat was particularly puzzled during qualifying in Spain, as he ended up 20th and last, while teammate Carlos Sainz made Q2 and claimed 12th. The Russian reckons getting clean weekends between now and the end of 2017 would solve such issues.

"No changes are necessary as the only thing we really need is a clean weekend, without any issues," Kvyat explained. "If all the pieces of the puzzle are in place, it's quite simple in fact. I'd put it like that: it's much easier than it may seem to someone, who's not involved. Everything works well, so yeah, no need for significant changes. Our pace is good, and results would be good as well.

"Talking about my side of the garage, I believe we show some good pace in qualifying. Especially during the weekends, when we managed to get the car into the optimal performance window. Setting up the car is a real challenge this year because of the very sensitive aero, which is now a major component.

"That is something we fail to do properly on some occasions, and it may lead to dramatic consequences. But in general, whenever we have a clean session, the pace is high on both Saturdays and Sundays. And this is something that makes us feel optimistic. Again, we just need to try and have a clean weekend, and the rest will be there."

Kvyat has come under-fire for a number of misdemeanours, as well as for causing two opening-lap incidents in the first half of the campaign, though it looks likely he will remain on the grid in 2018. The Toro Rosso driver got tangled up with McLaren's Fernando Alonso at the first corner in Austria, before crashing into Sainz at Silverstone. Kvyat, who has failed to finish in the top ten since his home race in Russia and has scored just four points compared to Sainz's 35, feels his results will improve if he remains patient.

"The season opening was quite promising," he said. "I believe that in general, we had many promising weekends, but we just didn't manage to get the maximal outcome. It was either technical issues, or I got in trouble during the first lap, which happened twice, what prevented us from scoring more points. Many times we had minor issues here and there which damaged us big time.

"But in situations like that, you just need to be patient. Sooner or later, the result will come: we have all the necessary ingredients. So, we just need to continue doing our work, trying to have cleaner Saturdays and Sundays and the reward will be there. Everything is under control, and you need to be pleased with your job, enjoy doing it. That's the recipe."