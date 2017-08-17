Craig Scarborough explains the key differences between Mercedes and Ferrari and which team's strengths suit the remaining races. (3:00)

Fernando Alonso says he will explore all opportunities to win again within Formula One before looking outside the series for a drive in 2018.

Alonso's current contract with McLaren will come to an end this year and could expire without so much as a podium to show for three seasons of hard work.

McLaren's struggles with engine partner Honda have been well documented and Alonso's patience with the team appears to be wearing thin. The two-time world champion is due to make a decision on his future after the summer break, but said he will explore all his options to return to winning ways within F1 before looking elsewhere.

"I would look at another team first -- Formula One is still my priority and my life and winning a world championship is what I am hoping for," he told CNN.

"If I don't see any clear project that will allow me to fight for the win I will look outside F1 -- but that's [a decision I will make around] November-December. I will try all the possibilities before that."

Alonso's options for 2018 appear to be limited. The top three F1 teams -- Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull -- have shown no interest in signing the 36-year-old and Renault is the only works team other than McLaren with a viable vacancy for 2018.

Asked what it would take for him to remain at McLaren, Alonso replied: "How competitive we will be. Everyone will have their opinion of what we need to be competitive -- I have mine.

"I won't share it now, but I have mine. If that happens then I will consider to stay and win with McLaren."

Alonso took part in the Indy 500 this year and was in with a chance of winning before suffering an engine failure in the closing stages. Although he is targeting motorsport's triple crown of victories -- the Monaco Grand Prix, Le Mans and Indy 500 -- he says a third world title is higher on his list.

"My first priority is F1 -- winning the third world championship, but I want to attempt the triple crown as well.

"It may happen. I would like to go back there [to Indy] but maybe not in the very near future."