McLaren boss Eric Boullier has refuted claims that Fernando Alonso is a difficult driver to manage, insisting the two-time Formula One world champion is merely focussed on being successful.

The Spaniard's future at McLaren is uncertain, with his current contract at the Woking-based outfit set to expire at the end of this campaign. After three dismal years of struggles for McLaren and engine partner Honda, Alonso has said he will explore all his options as he bids to return to winning ways in F1. Earlier this year, Alonso stated he would remain at McLaren if the team can record its first grand prix victory since 2012 by September.

Alonso's desire to be competitive, coupled with an at times fiery character, has led to a breakdown in relationship with former teams, including his previous spell at McLaren which lasted just a year after his rivalry with rookie teammate Lewis Hamilton turned nuclear. His five-year stay at Ferrari also turned sour, despite coming close to claiming an elusive third title in 2010 and 2012.

"Fernando has had a reputation for being quite a handful to manage when really he is not," Boullier told F1i.com. "Once you've understood his hunger for performance, it's quite easy to deal with this character trait. Of course, you can imagine that he is quite chagrined in light of our recent results.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"What makes Fernando stand out compared to the others is the vital need he has to be competitive. All he cares about is winning, winning, winning, in everything he tries his hand at. You may be racing him at your local go-kart track or play tennis against him, he will give 200% to come out on top.

"Driving wise, he makes almost no mistake and is able to extract the quintessential performance of the car from the very first lap at the wheel. This is something I had never seen with any other driver before. From the very first run, you know you can use the telemetry data because the limits of the car have already been explored."

Boullier believes Alonso's dedication to performing at the highest level has often led to him being misunderstood.

"Fernando's entire life is centred around that need to perform and win. I would not say he is a monk but he is only interested in competing. This is a great quality but it might have led to some misunderstanding about what his expectations are. Fernando might have his character, expectations, and conditions but he is not like the guy he is sometimes portrayed."