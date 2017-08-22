Teams load up on super-softs for Monza

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Craig Scarborough discuss how the summer break works in Formula 1 and just why it is so important. (2:55)

All 20 drivers have opted for near-identical tyre selections for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Under F1's tyre regulations, each driver is allocated 13 sets of tyres for a race weekend, with three of Pirelli's compounds available at each race. For Monza, the Italian manufacturer is bringing the medium, soft and super-soft.

It is clear the medium is likely to see limited track time during the weekend, with all 20 drivers opting to take the one mandatory set required under the rules. Softs will be only slightly more common, with drivers opting between two or three sets, meaning every driver has a huge selection of the quickest compound at their disposal.

Only Mercedes, Force India and Haas have opted not to take the full allocation (10) of super-soft tyres. The high-speed Monza circuit has very little tyre degradation, meaning the two harder compounds offer little performance incentive, though an additional set of softs could create some different strategy options.

Unlike the Italy race, Pirelli is bringing the softest tyre in its range, the purple ultra-soft tyre, to this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.