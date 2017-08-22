Ferrari has confirmed Kimi Raikkonen will remain at the team for the 2018 championship season, ending speculation about the Finn's future.

Raikkonen has failed to record a win since returning to Ferrari in 2014 but has been retained on a year-by-year basis in recent seasons. The 2007 world world champion's form has led to speculation he would be dropped for next year's campaign, though he has provided good support to teammate Sebastian Vettel's championship bid, namely at the Hungarian Grand Prix when he acted as rear-gunner against the charging Lewis Hamilton.

The deal -- confirmed in a short statement on Tuesday -- is likely to be followed by a new contract for teammate Vettel, whose contract also runs until the end of the current season. Vettel is known to be an advocate of Raikkonen remaining at the team as he enjoys a good relationship with the Finn.

Raikkonen had faced internal pressure to improve his performances this season, with Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne calling him "a laggard" during the Austrian Grand Prix. That came despite securing his first pole position since 2008 for May's Monaco Grand Prix, though that became a controversial race for Ferrari as a questionable strategy for the race leader helped Vettel win, fuelling suggestions the Italian squad is favouring the German in this year's championship.

