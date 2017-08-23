The Formula One summer break is over: this weekend, Spa-Francorchamps will hold its 50th Belgian Grand Prix as the championship returns to Europe. ESPN breaks down all the key stats you need to know ahead of practice, qualifying and race day:

200 up for Lewis Hamilton

Lars Baron/Getty Images

While Spa celebrates its 50th Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton is celebrating his 200th. The Mercedes driver will become only the 17th driver to make over 200 Grand Prix starts -- though he still has some way to go to catch Rubens Barrichello on 323. And Hamilton will also be chasing another milestone in Belgium. After missing out on pole in Hungary, Hamilton will have another crack at equalling Michael Schumacher's record of 68 pole positions. Of Hamilton's 67 poles, four of them have come at Spa.

The long (and winding) road

Spa's famous Eau Rouge corner. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

At 7km, Spa is the longest track in terms of distance on the calendar. Over the course of those 7km, the drivers will need to make an average of 42 gear changes while spending around 57% of the time at full throttle.

Home is where the heart is ...

Soffel Vandoorne will race in his home Grand Prix for the first time this weekend. Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

No Belgian has ever won the Belgian Grand Prix, and with Soffel Vandoorne being the only home favourite on the grid, don't expect that to change this season -- McLaren have not won a race since 2012. Vandoorne has signed a new deal with McLaren and he will become the 19th Belgian to start a home Grand Prix -- assuming he can avoid a repeat of his DNS at Bahrain. Jerome D'Ambrosio was the last Belgian to race in his home Grand Prix, finishing 17th for Virgin six years ago.

Three Belgians have been on the podium at their home Grand Prix though -- Paul Frere [second in 1956], Olivier Gendebien [third in 1960] and Jacky Ickx [third in 1968] the members of that rather small club.

The importance of qualifying

Nico Rosberg celebrates winning last year's Belgian Grand Prix. Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Last season, Nico Rosberg took pole with a Q3 time of 1:46.744. He won the race in comfortable fashion, leading from start to finish as ended up 14 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Riccardo in 2nd. The ease in which Rosberg won shows how important qualifying is at Spa -- in fact, seven of the last 15 Belgian Grand Prix have been won by the man on pole. Daniel Ricciardo was the last man to win at Spa without being on pole. He turned 5th on the grid into a race victory back in 2014.

The stats checklist

Lap Record: Sebastian Vettel: 1:47.263 (2009)

Laps: 44

Circuit Length: 7.004km

Corners: 19 (10 left, 9 right)

Top Speed: 319.6kph

Race Distance: 308.052km

Most victories: Michael Schumacher (6)

Normal overtakes in 2016: 22

DRS Overtakes in 2016: 28

Fuel Consumption: Low

Wet session probability: 24%

Safety Car probability: 40%

DRS Zones: Two zones, the first detection point is 240m before Turn 2 with the activation zone 310m after Turn 4. The second detection point is 160m before Turn 18 with the activation point 30m after Turn 19.