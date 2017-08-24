ESPN's Laurence Edmondson and Nate Saunders share their thoughts on what to look out for ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix and for the rest of the season. (6:43)

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Mick Schumacher will drive his father's title-winning 1994 Benetton ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Mick will drive the car to commemorate seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher's first F1 victory, which came at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit 25 years ago. It was the first of 91 in the elder Schumacher's storied career, which is currently the most successful in terms of titles, victories and pole positions.

The Benetton B194 gave the German his maiden championship, though it was a tragic and controversial season marked by the death of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna at Imola and a clash between Schumacher and title rival Damon Hill at the final race of the season in Adeilade. The B194 was also controversial and was disqualified from two races and handed a further two-race ban in the season due to a technical infringement.

Sutton Images

Schumacher won seven times at Spa in his career and also claimed his final championship at the circuit in 2004. His son's demonstration comes on a weekend which could see Lewis Hamilton level Schumacher's record of 68 career pole positions. Mick is currently racing in European Formula 3 and his progress has been closely followed since he stepped up from karting in 2015.

The demonstration run will also come days after the private Michael Schumacher collection at Motoworld Cologne has been unveiled to the press on Thursday. The collection includes Schumacher's earliest karts, his title-winning cars and a host of racing suits and mementos with his career.