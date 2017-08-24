Belgian Grand Prix: Full coverage

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton pick their favourites for Spa as Formula 1 returns from the summer break. (2:26)

A round up of all the coverage of the Belgian Grand Prix as Formula One returns to action following the summer break, with Sebastian Vettel heading to the legendary Spa-Francorchamps with a 14-point lead over chief title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Build up

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions.

Steiner: No 'hugging session' needed for Magnussen, Hulkenberg

Haas boss Guenther Steiner believes Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg have moved on from their "fun" spat at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Preview

Who holds the advantage in the second half of the season?

ESPN previews the Belgian Grand Prix and looks at whether Ferrari or Mercedes will have the edge at the remaining races.

Video

Why can't Red Bull provide a contender's car?

With Max Verstappen hoping for a competitive car, Maurice Hamilton and Jennie Gow ask why Red Bull can't give him one.

What to expect at the Belgian Grand Prix

Maurice's Memories: Belgian Grand Prix

Maurice Hamilton looks back at the glory days of the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Is Raikkonen now a 'jobbing' F1 driver?

In agreeing a new deal at Ferrari, has Kimi Raikkonen signed up to another year of playing second fiddle to Sebastian Vettel?

Stats and facts

About the circuit: Belgium's Spa Francorchamps circuit is one of the oldest on the current F1 calendar, hosting its first race in 1922 and its first grand prix in 1925. The original circuit made up of narrow roads was 9.3miles long (14.9km) and was notoriously dangerous. It was a fast course and until 2000 it was possible to travel over the track as it was a public road. Its speed meant Spa had a poor safety record. At the 1960 grand prix Chris Bristow and Alan Stacey were killed within minutes of each other, and in 1966 Jackie Stewart crashed and found himself upside down in the cellar of a farmhouse with petrol pouring over him.

The old track hosted its final race in 1970, when it was deemed too dangerous for F1; a year earlier drivers had boycotted the race Spa was missing from the F1 calendar until 1983 when it returned with a drastically reduced circuit of almost 4.5miles. Despite the cuts in length the circuit still managed to retain its magic. The mix of long straights and fast corners, combined with a picturesque setting and notoriously changeable weather keeps it at the top of both drivers and spectators favourite circuits.

Part of the magic of Spa is that it is known and respected as one of the most challenging in the world, and to prove that fact only six drivers have managed to win the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa more than twice: Juan Manual Fangio and Damon Hill both have three wins to their name, Jim Clark and Kimi Raikkonen managed one better with four wins and Ayrton Senna won the race five times. The undisputed Spa master though, is Michael Schumacher who has won a record six times.

Read more...

Most wins

6 - Michael Schumacher (1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2002)

5 - Ayrton Senna (1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991)

4 - Jim Clark (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965)

4 - Kimi Raikkonen (2004, 2005, 2007, 2009)

3 - Juan Manuel Fangio (1950, 1954, 1955)

3 - Damon Hill (1993, 1994, 1998)

2 - Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953)

2 - Emerson Fittipaldi (1972, 1974)

2 - Niki Lauda (1975, 1976)

2 - Alain Prost (1983, 1987)

2 - Lewis Hamilton (2010, 2015)

2 - Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2013)