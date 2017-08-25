SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen edged Lewis Hamilton by 0.053s to top the opening practice session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Finn, who this week was handed a contract extension into 2018, turned in a late 1:45.502 on the ultra-soft tyre to lead the session when the clock expired. Though it put him marginally ahead of Hamilton, the Mercedes driver set his quickest time on the soft tyre -- the hardest compound in Pirelli's range -- and still managed to split the best times Ferrari set on the quickest ultra-soft.

Hamilton spent much of the session on the soft tyre, which is unlikely to be used during Sunday's race, after running the Halo early in the session. Though he did not set the quickest overall session time, Hamilton set the quickest time for each sector during different runs in the session, suggesting he could have been ahead of Raikkonen with a clean lap. With qualifying simulations to come in the afternoon, it is unwise to read too much into the opening practice session of any F1 weekend but the fact Mercedes already looks quick without having used the quickest tyre suggests pre-race predictions of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit suiting the world champions were correct.

More to follow...