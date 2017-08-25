Vettel 'not happy' with Friday performance

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Sebastian Vettel was disappointed with his performance during Friday practice at the Belgian Grand Prix after finishing the second session 0.482s off title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Vettel was fifth fastest before rain hit the afternoon session at Spa-Francorchamps and lost 0.460s to Hamilton in the middle sector alone. Although he said the balance of his car was not quite perfect, the four-time champion said the onus was on him to adapt his driving ahead of Saturday's qualifying session.

"I'm not happy with myself, not happy with the car, so I think we have a little bit to come," he said. "I wasn't doing the best job today. I didn't really find the rhythm the way I wanted to.

"I know I can go faster. Then in terms of the car, the grip is fine. We just need to find the right balance. Sliding a bit too much in places with the rear, washing out with the fronts. Stuff that we can influence, I can influence by driving differently. It should be fine tomorrow."

JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

After enjoying success at fast circuits earlier this year, Mercedes came to Spa-Francorchamps as the favourite this weekend and Vettel believes the results of Friday practice back that up.

"Obviously Friday is always difficult to judge because on Saturday everybody seems to make a step. If we can make the same step, we can be close. Mercedes is still the favourite. We're here to give them a hard time.

"Whenever they went out, they had the possibility to go fast. It's a long track and it's not so easy to put eveything together, so I guess what everyone is looking at always the times, the lap time itself, but there's a bit more to it. They look very strong, no doubt.

"I think for us, for myself, I was not happy. I was a bit so-so. I did not really find the rhythm, especially on the short run. The long run was better. Overall I think the car is there to do the job to go fast. We just need to get it right on all fronts. I need to do my job and we'll be fine.