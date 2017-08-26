Felipe Massa has been hit with a five-place grid penalty for failing to slow for double-waved yellow flags during final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix.

The incident occurred after the session was interrupted when yellow flags came out in sectors one and two to clear Daniil Kvyat's stricken Toro Rosso, which broke down along the Kemmel Straight with an apparent mechanical problem. Having investigated Massa, the stewards deemed the Brazilian had not slowed sufficiently under yellow flags.

As a result, Massa will have five places added to his qualifying position in what has proven to be a nightmare weekend so far for the 2008 Belgian Grand Prix winner. Massa had next to no running on Friday after Williams were forced to complete a chassis change on his FW40 following his hefty crash in the early stages of FP1.