SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- After another qualifying session ended by a loss of power, Fernando Alonso took a swipe at McLaren's engine partner Honda.

With teammate Stoffel Vandoorne facing a hefty grid penalty for tomorrow's race, the Belgian provided a tow for Alonso through the fast opening sector on his final Q2 attempt to try and compensate for Honda's speed disadvantage in a straight line. Alonso reached a top speed of 340 km/h behind his teammate -- marginally faster than eventual polesitter Lewis Hamilton reached at the same part of the circuit on his final lap in the Mercedes -- and looked set for a place in Q3.

But the Spaniard was soon complaining "no power" on the radio as he suffered a deployment issue, slowing his car to a crawl and returning to the pit-lane in 11th. Alonso is certain McLaren could have been in the fight for pole without such a crippling power deficit.

"We would have liked to be there but in general it was a very positive day," Alonso said. "In Q2 until the final attempt we were 1.5 seconds off on a track where we know how much we are losing with the engine, so we would easily be in first and second positions.

"The battery didn't work and I lost six tenths from Turn 11 to 12. I was two tenths quicker than on the previous lap so I would have improved one or two more in the final sector, so we would have been in Q3 without any problems. In the end, starting 11th with new tyres maybe gives us an extra opportunity so we'll try to take advantage tomorrow."

Kym Illman/Sutton Images

Alonso plans to repay the favour to his young teammate at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, a circuit likely to punish Honda's power unit even more.

"We had it planned. Next week it will be the other way around because it's my turn. We were trying to take advantage of the penalties. We have to find a positive and try to do the best for the team."