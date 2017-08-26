SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS -- Kimi Raikkonen decided to give Sebastian Vettel a crucial tow on the final part of his teammate's Q3 attempt after making a mistake which compromised his own lap.

Raikkonen was in third, one place ahead of Vettel, going into the final run of Q3. The Finn soon bailed out of that lap, which he had started before Vettel, after getting wide at Turn 9 and losing time.

With the long, fast final sector still to come and the other Ferrari a few corners behind, Raikkonen opted to allow Vettel to catch him and move into his slipstream -- a situation beneficial to the following car as it results in lower drag and higher top speed. Raikkonen signed a new deal at Ferrari earlier this week but has faced suggestions he is viewed as number two driver in the championship this year, something he refused to entertain when asked about the circumstances leading to his decision to help Vettel.

"Don't try to make a f---ing stupid story out of it now," Raikkonen said when asked if Ferrari had asked him to help Vettel after his mistake. "I had a mistake, I was coming back to the pits and obviously if I can help I will do it - it cost me absolutely nothing because I was coming into the pits anyway.

"I knew he was behind me, so I just speeded up and try to help him and it was fine. There's no any other stories behind it but if you can try to make it as much as you want but you won't be writing anything that is true."

Raikkonen's tow proved to be invaluable to Vettel, helping the championship leader to leapfrog his teammate and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and claim a spot on the front row alongside main title rival Lewis Hamilton for Sunday's race. Vettel's stellar lap brought him to within 0.2s of Hamilton's effort.

Asked if Ferrari could have hoped to match Hamilton if everything had gone as planned, he replied: "I don't know, it's impossible to say. We had been close all weekend, so far, obviously in practice it all depends on who's doing what, but I thought we had a good shot at it, at least. The end result is that we are fourth, second is second and they are first and third, so that doesn't lie.

"I think we had the tools to be at least close to them but we aren't and those are the facts. Tomorrow is another day, I think it's going to be quite tricky with the tyres for everybody and we'll see what happens."

Raikkonen also elaborated on the mistake which curtailed his final run. The Finn has looked quick all weekend on a circuit which he has traditionally excelled but said he had been on a scruffy lap before the mistake.

"It was into Turn 9, I struggled a bit with the tyre temperatures for whatever reason on that lap. I was still half a tenth off my fastest lap but then I had the feeling I could get it back if I pushed, got sideways and that's pretty much finished it for me. Yes, I could have finished the lap but it was just a small mistake and there was no way I could improve, so there was no point in carrying on."