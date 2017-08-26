Vettel: It was a no brainer to remain at Ferrari

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- After signing a new contract with Ferrari this weekend, Sebastian Vettel said it had been a straightforward decision to commit to the Italian team for the next three years.

The four-time world champion -- who leads the drivers' standings by 14 points ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix -- had been linked to a move to Mercedes, but said the decision to stay at Maranello was ultimately a "no-brainer".

"I love this team and I love the people working for this brand," he said. "I believe Ferrari have something unique. People talk about a legend and this legend is still alive because of the people that work for it day in and day out. Their passion for the brand -- it allows them to go an extra step compared to other teams, it is extremely great to be part of that family.

"It was a no-brainer to continue and we haven't yet achieved what we want to achieve, but things are looking pretty good and we have a long road ahead of us."

Mercedes chairman Niki Lauda said his team held brief discussions with Vettel two months ago, but team boss Toto Wolff later clarified that formal contractual talks did not take place. Vettel said it is normal to talk to members of other teams from time to time, but that he had always intended to stay at Ferrari.

"I have been around in the paddock for a while so I know people and it's always natural that you talk, but never a bit more than chatting. It's mostly about other stuff to be honest, but I've been talking for a while with Ferrari and my intention was to stay. We haven't succeeded so the mission is still going.

"I want to win in red. We talk about my inspiration with Michael [Schumacher], he was mostly dressed in red, he won most of his races in red and his championships. I don't want to step in his footsteps. I think the whole generation of the Ferrari team today wants to leave their own footsteps but certainly there's a huge inspiration.

"Something that for me is now the biggest challenge, the biggest dream that I have and what I want to achieve."