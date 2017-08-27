        <
          Lewis Hamilton prevails at Belgian Grand Prix after Sebastian Vettel duel

          9:46 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Lewis Hamilton secured an important victory in this year's championship after holding off title rival Sebastian Vettel for 44 laps at the Belgian Grand Prix.

          In a race which saw the two championship protagonists go wheel-to-wheel twice down the Kemmel Straight, the Mercedes driver prevailed, slashing Vettel's championship lead to seven points in the process. The Englishman overcame a late Safety Car period, despite being on the soft tyre while Vettel was on the ultra-soft tyre, the quickest in Pirelli's range.

          Daniel Ricciardo claimed a brilliant third position for Red Bull after a stunning move at the Safety Car restart which saw him pass Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas at the same time on the Kemmel Straight, a pass with shades of Mika Hakkinen on Michael Schumacher (with the aid of Ricardo Zonta) in 2000.

          More to follow...

