As Force India's Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon come together again, Jonathan Legard wonders if team orders are on the horizon. (1:28)

After seeing the team's drivers collide twice at the Belgian Grand Prix, Force India Chief Operating Officer Otmar Szafnauer says Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon will no longer be allowed to fight each other freely.

The pair came to blows on two separate occasions, the first on the opening lap when Perez and Ocon banged wheels on the run down to Eau Rouge when three-wide with Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, a move which saw Ocon brush the inside wall. The second incident proved to be more costly when battling for 10th place -- Perez ran Ocon out of room on the exit of La Source resulting in a right-rear puncture for Perez and front-wing damage for Ocon.

It is not the first time the pair have collided on track, with a clash at Baku costing the team a legitimate shot of winning.

"I only saw what you saw [on TV], but it looked like Sergio squeezed Esteban into the wall and came out the loser of that scrap," Szafnauer told Sky Sports. "In the future they'll never have that opportunity again. We've let them race up until now. If they can't do it in a manner which is good for the team, then they won't be racing anymore.

Steven Tee/LAT/Sutton Images

"They shouldn't be coming together. We've given them the latitude to race and I've always said that.

"We've told them if it happens again, if a Baku-type incident happens again, then we'll be calling the race from the pitwall in the future. If we stay fourth [in the constructors' championship] it will cost us nothing, but it's definitely cost us points."

Szafnauer agreed that he wants to see his drivers race to provide entertainment for the fans, but after today's events, he has no choice but to take control of the situation.

"For sure, which is why we let them race," he said. "But once it gets to the point of safety margins and crashing into each other we've got to take it into our own hands."