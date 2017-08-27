SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Sebastian Vettel got close to snatching the lead from Lewis Hamilton at the Safety Car restart at the Belgian Grand Prix -- though the Ferrari driver thinks it may have been "too close" for his own good.

The deployment of the Safety Car after the Force India collision annoyed Lewis Hamilton and put the lead of the race under threat, allowing Vettel to take on the ultra-soft tyre while Mercedes was forced to switch to soft tyres having used their extra set of Pirelli's quickest tyre to progress to Q3 on Saturday. It meant Vettel had the remaining 10 laps to catch and pass Hamilton with the advantage of quicker rubber.

When the Safety Car returned to the pits, Hamilton waited a while before bolting, but Vettel stayed with the Mercedes driver. Having been close at La Source, Vettel closed the gap through Eau Rouge before going wheel-to-wheel down the Kemmel Straight, but ultimately could not find a way past as Hamilton held his line on the entry to the chicane.

Vettel thinks his initial restart may have hurt his chances of passing the No. 44 Mercedes at Les Combes.

"Obviously I knew that we had a tyre advantage with the ultra-softs versus the softs for the first couple of laps and particularly the restart," Vettel said. "You could see exiting Turn 1 I was all over Lewis. It was not so hard to follow so close, maybe that was the problem, my restart in the initial part was too good, it was too close. For sure if I had to do it again, maybe I would try something different.

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

"We know that they have a very good straight line speed, and in qualy mode at the start of the race, I obviously felt how strong they were up the hill on the start. So I didn't want to be too far either. Finding that optimum is difficult. Lewis also lifted a bit going down to Eau Rouge, which I think he could afford because he knows he's got a very good top-end [speed]."

The quick Spa-Francorchamps circuit was expected to favour Mercedes but Ferrari has been close all weekend, with Vettel qualifying just 0.2s behind Hamilton. Vettel said the battle for the victory was a high-quality one throughout.

"I think overall it was a very good race, very fun. Obviously not that exciting probably to watch because we were very close but nothing happened. But good fun in the car because I was waiting for him to maybe have an error, he was waiting for me to maybe have an error, an off. It didn't happen. The quality was very high I thought. Very consistent lap times despite the tyres. Never really had a chance, so maybe half a chance, quarter of a chance."