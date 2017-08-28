SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari's pace at the Belgian Grand Prix could be an ominous sign for the remainder of the season as he targets his fourth world title.

The Mercedes driver won Sunday's race at Spa-Francorchamps by 1.4s from title rival Sebastian Vettel, but only after an intense battle for the lead and a series of flatout laps at the end of the race to keep the Ferrari driver at bay. The win cut Vettel's championship lead to seven points with eight races remaining, but on a circuit where Mercedes expected to have an advantage, Hamilton said his title rival was too close for comfort.

"People are like, 'you don't look happy', I am happy but it's not over and I know the difficulties that may be up ahead being that Ferrari were quicker today," Hamilton said. "I am being a little bit cautious mentally knowing that we might not be the quickest everywhere ahead and I am trying to figure out in my mind how I apply positive energy to my guys, to encourage them and to bring some more magic in these next eight races so that we can win.

"It's going to take everything from every single one of us to finish these next eight races and come out on top, which is how a championship should be so I am actually really looking forward to that challenge, but I need to have strong weekends like this. That's the plan."

Monza's long straights are expected to suit Mercedes at next weekend's Italian Grand Prix, but Ferrari has one more engine upgrade that could shift the balance. The high-downforce Singapore street circuit is likely to be a strong race for Ferrari and Hamilton says the development race between the two teams will be crucial to the title.

"While we've had a very solid season and a well put together weekend [in Spa], it was only just enough to stay ahead," he added. "The next race may be the same, or who knows, maybe our gap will be bigger or they'll be ahead again. I can't predict it, but the following races where we have to apply downforce will be tough -- when we go to Singapore, their car is very good in those conditions.

"In terms of rate of development. We are as strong as anyone in terms of rate of development, but there's a real balance of how much you apply onto next year's car. We don't want to be the last ones to start next year's car so I think that's really where the race is to figure out how much time you spend and continue to develop this car to get the job done and to get the job done for next year so that's a battle. For sure Ferrari and us will be having mentally and within the team. I hope we have more to come and we need more to come in order to win this thing."