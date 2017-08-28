As Force India's Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon come together again, Jonathan Legard wonders if team orders are on the horizon. (1:28)

Esteban Ocon is ready to put the two incidents with Sergio Perez behind him after releasing a statement on Twitter saying he accepts his teammate's apology.

The pair came to blows on two separate occasions in Sunday's race at Spa, the first on the opening lap when the duo banged wheels on the run down to Eau Rouge resulting in Ocon brushing the inside wall. The second incident proved to be more costly as Perez ran Ocon out of room on the exit of La Source resulting in a right-rear puncture for Perez and front-wing damage for Ocon.

Tensions spilled over after the race with Ocon claiming his teammate had put both drivers' lives at risk leaving Perez to respond to these claims on Twitter. The Mexican accepted blame for the first incident but believed Ocon should have been more patient in the second instance.

Photo by Eric Alonso/Action Plus via Getty Images)

On Monday morning, the Frenchman also took to Twitter to acknowledge Perez's apology and says he is focused on ensuring Force India maintains its fourth position in the constructors' championship.

"In the heat of the moment and given the dangerous situation, I was very much upset,'' Ocon's statement read. "But we will be moving forward, we are a team and I appreciate my teammate apologising.

"We want to work better together. I am committed to the success of Sahara Force India, and I am confident that as a team we will put this behind us to reach even greater levels of success together. We have a big challenge ahead with keeping fourth place, and nothing will distract us from that goal.''