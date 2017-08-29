Alonso: My stock value has never been higher

Jonathan Legard explains why he believes that Fernando Alonso needs to keep quiet on the team radio whilst accepting the Spaniard needs answers from McLaren. (1:50)

Fernando Alonso says the events of the next few weeks will determine where he is driving in 2018.

The Spaniard's F1 future remains in doubt, while there is still uncertainty about whether McLaren will continue its problematic relationship with Honda beyond 2017. During the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, Alonso claimed to have multiple offers for next year -- 60 percent of which he said he had rejected.

Alonso retired from the Spa-Francorchamps race in controversial circumstances, with Honda later claiming there was nothing wrong with his engine.

When asked if he is still enjoying racing despite his current predicament, he replied: "I am, I am. The stock value has never been as high as now."

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He was then asked whether he would ever consider telling McLaren it faced a straight choice between himself and Honda, to which he laughed and said: "I don't think it's that. I am just a driver. I just drive as fast as I can every time I am going in the car. McLaren is one of the biggest team in the world and hopefully we can put McLaren in the top positions soon."

Alonso's options on the Formula One grid appear to be limited, with Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull set to continue with unchanged line-ups next year. The two-time world champion has suggested McLaren's engine decision -- which remains a two-way choice after Renault confirmed it is still open to a potential deal -- will be crucial to his decision.

"We will see what happens in the next couple of weeks. I am happy with the team. We have had tough seasons in the last three but McLaren is always one of the best teams in the world and I will be happy to keep working with them, but we need to see how things evolve in the next couple of weeks.

"I think there are many answers out there and we need to find them. They will not come by magic, they will not come by looking at the sky. We need to sit down and work on it, and hopefully we find the best solution for next year."