ESPN's Jennie Gow and Sam Collins share their thoughts on whether Formula 1 needs more teams in order to meet the demands of the drivers' market. (3:17)

Ferrari will celebrate their 70th anniversary at Monza this weekend, but Lewis Hamilton is heading to Italy looking to spoil the party at a track he and his Mercedes team have dominated in recent years.

Here, ESPN breaks down all the key stats you need to know ahead of practice, qualifying and race day:

Record breaker Hamilton...

There are records up for grabs for Lewis Hamilton this weekend. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

By taking pole at Spa last weekend, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's record of 68 pole positions. Taking pole in Monza would see the Brit surpass Schumacher in 40 races less than the German.

However, that is not the only record Hamilton can break this weekend -- Hamilton has sat on pole five times at the Italian Grand Prix. A sixth would see him overtake Juan Manuel Fangio and Ayrton Senna and see Hamilton become the first racer to achieve six poles in Italy.

The similarities to Senna don't end there. Hamilton has been on pole for the last three races at Monza. Pole on Saturday would mean he emulates the man that he idolizes in taking four consecutive Italian Grand Prix pole positions -- Senna having achieved that feat between 1988 and 1991.

The temple of speed...

Williams-Sauber's Juan Pablo Montoya set the fastest ever official Formula 1 lap at Monza in 2004. That record could fall this weekend. PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images

Monza is famous for its vast straights where the drivers can get the pedal down. Drivers spend 79% of the lap at full throttle and the drivers can expect to achieve speeds of 355km/h -- so it is no surprise that 'La Pista Magica' is the fastest circuit on the calendar.

The fastest ever official lap at any circuit in Formula 1 was Juan Pablo Montoya's 1:19.525 at Monza in Q1 in 2004, but with the extra pace of this year's cars, that record could tumble this weekend.

We can expect someone to go under the 1;20 threshold [a benchmark no driver got anywhere near to last season, with Hamilton's 1:21.135 Q3 lap being the fastest of the weekend], but it would take a brilliant lap to dip under Montoya's record -- but it could feasibly be done this weekend.

Party time for Ferrari

Expect plenty of Ferrari flags in the crowd this weekend -- their fans will be out in force at Monza. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Most of the fans at Monza this weekend will be dressed in red, ready to cheer the prancing horses on the track, and Ferrari would give anything to win in front of their home fans, particularly with this year being their 70th anniversary.

Sebastien Vettel comes to Italy leading the championship by seven points -- the first time since 2012 that a Ferrari driver has arrived at Monza with the championship lead. Should the German secure victory in Italy this weekend, he would become only the second driver to win the race with three different teams having won at Monza with Toro Rosso [2008, his first victory in Formula 1] and Red Bull [2011 & 2013]. The other driver to achieve that feat was Sir Sterling Moss -- victorious with Maserati [1956], Vanwall [1957] and Cooper [1959].

Ferrari have not won at Monza since Fernando Alonso's 2010 victory, and this is probably their best chance of a win in Italy since then. But there is a problem ...

Will Mercedes' dominance continue?

Mercedes' Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton celebrate their one-two at last year's Italian Grand Prix. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mercedes have won all three of the Italian Grand Prix to take place since the introduction of the 1.6 litre V6 turbo engines in 2014. Nico Rosberg was victorious last season with Hamilton, who has won three of the last five Grand Prix at Monza, completing a 1-2, but the gap between Mercedes and the chasing pack has undoubtedly narrowed.

Expect a short race

Nico Rosberg celebrates winning last year's Italian Grand Prix. Pier Marco Tacca/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Nico Rosberg took just 1hr 17m to seal victory at Monza last season, and you can expect the chequered flag to be waved in even less time this weekend. The shortest race to run its distance was the 2003 Italian Grand Prix, won by Michael Schumacher in 1hr 14m 19s and while this year's race probably won't get near that with no refuelling allowed, it is sure to be a quick race.

Stats checklist

Lap Record: Juan Pablo Montoya: 1:19.525 (2004)

Laps: 53

Circuit Length: 5.793km

Corners: 11 (4 left, 7 right)

Top Speed: 355 km/h

Race Distance: 306.72km

Most victories: Michael Schumacher (5)

Normal overtakes in 2016: 22

DRS Overtakes in 2016: 29

Fuel Consumption: Low

Wet session probability: 4%

Safety Car probability: 20%

DRS Zones: Two zones, first zone between turns 7 and 8, the second between turns 11 and 1 on the pit straight.