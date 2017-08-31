2018 Formula 2 car to feature Halo

Sam Collins and Jennie Gow discuss how Halo will impact on the teams in 2018 and ask if it's the last we've seen of Shield. (2:40)

MONZA, Italy -- The next generation of Formula 2 cars will feature the Halo head protection device from 2018 onwards.

In a push for improved driver safety, all new cars introduced in FIA single-seater series from 2018 onwards will feature Halo. F2, a single make series, will be the first alongside F1 to feature the Halo and the new chassis with a prototype device attached was revealed in the Monza paddock.

The FIA was not originally planning to introduce Halo to F2 cars for next year, but chassis partner Dallara will now modify the car to accommodate the safety device ahead of testing in December.

F2 Halo car

"It was a bit of a late call," FIA director of F1 Charlie Whiting said. "There were two chassis already made so we had to stop that and make a second mold. I think they are going to have to make a second mold to produce enough chassis for the start of the year but I have been told it has been relatively straightforward."

The new car is powered by a 620bhp 3.6-litre V6 with a single turbo charger and will continue to feature a Drag Reduction System on the rear wing.

Formula One racing director Ross Brawn said the sport is planning to integrate F2 on with F1 on many levels.

"We want this to be a logical structure in terms of drivers, fans, commercial aspects. We can introduce commercial sponsors to Formula 2 or GP3 and then they go on to become a major partner for a Formula One team, that would be a great initiative.

"We as Formula One are going to be putting effort commercially and from a communications perspective into Formula 2 and GP3, and as I say I hope that will become Formula 3 in 2019. That's all going to come under the Formula One umbrella."