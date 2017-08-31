Red Bull: Performance benefits of oil burning are obvious

MONZA, Italy -- Red Bull is certain any team running a higher oil burn level than allowed in the regulations will have a clear performance advantage over its rivals.

Ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, the FIA has confirmed all engines introduced from Monza onwards will be limited to an oil consumption level of no more than 0.9 litres per 100km. The subject of oil burning has been under the spotlight since the start of the year when the FIA reminded teams it is illegal to gain a performance advantage by using oil as fuel.

After its latest clamp down of the regulations, the FIA confirmed Mercedes' engine introduced at the Belgian Grand Prix -- the race before Monza -- will not be subject to the stricter regulations. That means the works Mercedes team can run that engine at the 1.2 litres per 100km limit legally for as long as it lasts, while title rivals' Ferrari's next upgrade will be subject to the 0.9 litre limit.

Red Bull was the team to originally raise suspicions of rivals burning oil as fuel. Chief car engineer Paul Monaghan spoke to the media ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix and explained why contravening that part of the regulations could have a noticeable impact on car performance.

"The potential benefits are clear to us," he said. "But I can't answer that question as we don't investigate it, we don't pursue it. It's been clarified by the FIA that you can't use an oil as a fuel, if you do you're effectively in breach of the regulations -- so a change should make no odds.

"In the current formula we are allowed 100 kg of fuel into the engine. Yet we've got a turbocharger and a compressor which will squash in as much air as you want. Once you've established a lander target, a fuel-to-air mixture that your engine can run at, your next performance limitation is 'I've now run out of fuel supply'.

"So the benefit, if you can supplement your fuel supply, you remove potential restriction to your engine -- which is 'how much can you get into it considering you've got unlimited air supply?' So philosophically you can see the draw. In terms of magnitudes and effects, I don't know. But I can't answer your question because fundamentally it's not allowed, so it doesn't change anything to us."

Monaghan's explanation would support the idea that Mercedes' Spa upgrade could give the team a performance advantage in the tail-end of this season's championship fight with Ferrari. Though it is unlikely the team's sole motivation for releasing the Belgium upgrade was the fact it could circumvent the incoming clampdown, it has clearly given the team a loophole to exploit.

When asked in a Monza press conference if the "change in regulation" would have an impact on Red Bull's performance in the remaining races, Monaghan replied: "In a simple answer, no. To correct you, this is no change of regulation -- the prohibition of using oil as a fuel has been there since 2013.

"So it came in as part of the introduction of the new rules and was discussed in the Technical Working Group, Technical Regulations Meeting -- as it is now known -- between the teams and the FIA. The question was asked, the answer was given. So there's no change. What has been is a strengthened enforcement of that regulation for all. And as the rules state, it's down to the teams to demonstrate compliance."

The FIA has issued multiple technical directives to teams over the issue of oil burning this year and Monaghan says Red Bull has no doubts it is in compliance with the rules as set out.

"We've had oil consumption definition, we've been asked to provide how much oil do we carry on the car, there's been some discussion of oil types, and there's more strict application of an oil consumption limit now. We are happy to say to the FIA, 'yes we fulfil the requirement, yes this is the starting level, this is the ending, therefore our consumption over the distance is this'. If you look at the car's sensors we can estimate the oil level on the cars. So at mid-point, there's not a non-linear consumption, we don't suddenly use some and then stop. So for us, no difference."