MONZA, Italy -- Fernando Alonso says anyone who believes the idea he retired his McLaren-Honda for no reason at the Belgian Grand Prix has forgotten how hard he has worked to drag the team up the pecking order.

Alonso endured what he called an "embarrassing" race in Belgium, with his underpowered car presenting an easy target for rivals at Spa-Francorchamps' long straights. Late in the race, having dropped down the order to 12th, the Spaniard ended a period of self-enforced radio silence to ask the team was on its way.

When the team told him it was not, he soon reported an engine issue on the following lap -- the 26th of the race -- and returned to the pits to retire. Honda appeared to confirm suspicions the Spaniard had retired without a reason, with its F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa saying the manufacturer's data had showed no signs of anything amiss and that Alonso was called in as a precaution when he reported problems.

Eric Alonso/Action Plus via Getty Images

Speaking at his media session ahead of this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Alonso was keen to remind the assembled journalists the sacrifices he's made since joining McLaren-Honda in 2015.

When asked about Honda's statement, Alonso said: "I read that and was surprised the people forgot that I was racing for three years fighting to get out of Q1, fighting at the starts, pushing the car in Hungary up the hill in Q1 to get another run, I tried to race with a broken rib in Bahrain. When I read that I thought people are not concentrating on the real things happening."

Offering his own version of events, the Spaniard went on to explain that the type of engine issue he encountered in Belgium has happened to him before in 2017.

"I had a few issues on the power unit three or four laps before the retirement. I've had this a couple of times before when the sensors begin to show failings and it starts to feel wrong. That then goes to the engine immediately blowing up. After having those problems we retired the car and they checked the whole engine and it seems it is all fine. We will try to fit that engine tomorrow for FP2 and if it blows up we will change it. If it holds on we will probably keep using it."