Italian Grand Prix: Full coverage

Red Bull's Max Verstappen talks about his future at Red Bull and the conditions of him staying for the long-run. (2:43)

A round-up of all the action from the Italian Grand Prix, where Ferrari arrives at its home race leading the drivers' championship for the first time since 2012 on the anniversary of its 70th year in existence. But can the Prancing Horse claim a first win on home soil since 2010? Follow all the action across the weekend with us here to find out.

Build up

The best of the reaction from Thursday's media sessions.

Alonso denies making Honda ultimatum to McLaren

Just one week after he was linked to a move away from McLaren, Fernando Alonso has mellowed about the prospect of remaining at the team next year -- even if it remains with struggling engine supplier Honda.

Hamilton planning to extend Mercedes contract

Lewis Hamilton is planning to sign a new contract with Mercedes before the end of the year, saying Sebastian Vettel's commitment to Ferrari for the next three seasons has made a decision about his long-term future a lot easier.

Red Bull: Performance benefits of oil burning are obvious

Red Bull is certain any team running a higher oil burn level than allowed in the regulations will have a clear performance advantage over its rivals.

Alonso refutes claim he retired for no reason at Belgian GP

Fernando Alonso says anyone who believes the idea he retired his McLaren-Honda for no reason at the Belgian Grand Prix has forgotten how hard he has worked to drag the team up the pecking order.

Vettel: Still no team orders at Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel has refuted claims of Ferrari deploying teams orders to aid his 2017 Formula One title bid.

Ocon: We both need to regain Force India's trust

Esteban Ocon says both he and Sergio Perez have to earn the trust of Force India again after their clash at the Belgian Grand Prix forced the team to ban them from fighting for position in future.

2018 Formula 2 car to feature Halo

The next generation of Formula 2 cars will feature the Halo head protection device from 2018 onwards.

Ricciardo: Hamilton, Vettel no better than Max and I

Daniel Ricciardo does not believe 2017 title contenders Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton are a cut above their nearest rivals.

Verstappen and Ricciardo growing frustrated with uncompetitive car

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo say being given a car with championship-winning potential is key to either of them having a long-term future at Red Bull.

Preview

All the stats you need to know ahead of the Italian Grand Prix

ESPN breaks down all the key stats you need to know ahead of practice, qualifying and race day.

Video

Sainz and Kvyat backing Vettel for F1 title

Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat are backing Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari to finally break Mercedes' hold on the Formula 1 title.

Ricciardo: Hamilton, Vettel no better than Max and I

Daniel Ricciardo reveals all about his relationship with Max Verstappen, his place among the top drivers and his future in F1.

The Pit Stop: Has Alonso finally cracked?

Jennie Gow and Sam Collins tackle your social media questions after the Belgian Grand Prix.

Should there be more teams in Formula 1?

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Sam Collins share their thoughts on whether Formula 1 needs more teams in order to meet the demands of the drivers' market.

Problems worsening at Force India?

Jennie Gow and Sam Collins discuss the issues at Force India, as both their drivers crashed into each other once again.

Tech Corner: Is Mercedes gaining an oil-burning advantage?

Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow to explain how Mercedes may be pushing F1's oil-burning regulations to the limit.

Is Alonso's Formula 1 career nearing its end?

ESPN's Jennie Gow and Sam Collins share their thoughts on Fernando Alonso's retirement at the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

Stats and facts

Few names are as evocative as Monza, built in 1922 and for many years one of the fastest circuits. It was the first purpose-built venue to stage a grand prix and the first to charge for entry. It was also two tracks. One, a US-style oval with two straights and two heavily-banked corners (demolished in 1938) the other a facsimile of a road circuit. But while hugely popular, it was also highly dangerous. In 1928 a driver and 27 spectators were killed, and despite safety modifications, five years later three top drivers died in one race.

A new banked circuit was built in 1955 but this only staged two grands prix before being ditched because of concerns over the stresses it imposed on cars. But even the road course was unsafe, and in 1961 Wolfgang von Trips died along with 14 spectators when he crashed. Subsequent additions of chicanes reduced speeds.

Despite numerous modifications over the years to improve safety for both drivers and spectators, the circuit faces criticism for its lack of run-off especially at the Variante della Roggia corner. Despite the ongoing safety debate the circuit is still a firm favourite with fans who can always expect an action-packed high-speed race. Legendary Ferrari fans, known as the Tifosi, turn the stands to a sea of red on race day, as they cheer on their team at their local circuit.

One of the old-school of grand prix circuits Monza has a very special atmosphere; the Italians often refer to it as "La Pista Magica" or the magic track.

Most wins

5 - Michael Schumacher (1996, 1998, 2000, 2003, 2006)

4 - Nelson Piquet (1980, 1983, 1986, 1987)

3 - Juan Manuel Fangio (1953, 1954, 1955)

3 - Sitrling Moss (1956, 1957, 1959)

3 - Alain Prost (1981, 1985, 1989)

3 - Rubens Barichello (2002, 2004, 2009)

3 - Sebastian Vettel (2008, 2011, 2013)

3 - Lewis Hamilton (2012, 2014, 2016)