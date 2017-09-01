Red Bull drivers face grid penalties in Monza

Daniel Ricciardo reveals all about his relationship with Max Verstappen, his place among the top drivers and his future in F1. (2:29)

MONZA, Italy -- Red Bull drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will both start towards the back of the grid at the Italian Grand Prix after new Renault power unit elements were fitted to their cars this weekend.

Ricciardo will drop 20 places from wherever he qualifies and Verstappen 15 after the changes were made ahead of the first practice session at Monza.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Ricciardo is using his fifth internal combustion engine, fifth turbocharger and sixth MGU-H of the year -- all of which are above his quota of four -- while Verstappen is using his fifth internal combustion engine and fifth MGU-H.

Ricciardo is likely to join Alonso at the back of the grid, who is due to take a 35-place penalty after a full Honda power unit change on his McLaren. Carlos Sainz will also drop five places after a fifth MGU-H of the season was fitted to his Toro Rosso.

The penalty follows a reliability issue on Verstappen's Renault engine at Spa, which forced him into early retirement.